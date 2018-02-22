© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Approves Agreement to Preserve 230 Acres

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 22, 2018 at 2:24 PM CST
1 of 2
Property acquired by the City of Fayetteville through an agreement with the Walton Family Foundation.
2 of 2
Potential soft-surface trails on the property, although there is no official timetable for developing amenities on the land.

The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Walton Family Foundation to preserve nearly 230 acres along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-49. The land, known locally as Mountain Ranch, had been owned by Centennial Bank. The Walton Family Foundation will cover about half of the $3.3 million cost of the property, and the rest will be covered by an interest-free loan for five years. The city will cover the payments using funds from its reserve. While there is no timetable for amenities, the future use of the property includes several miles of soft-surface mountain biking and hiking trails and a connection to the Razorback Greenway.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams