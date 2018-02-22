Fayetteville Approves Agreement to Preserve 230 Acres

The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Walton Family Foundation to preserve nearly 230 acres along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-49. The land, known locally as Mountain Ranch, had been owned by Centennial Bank. The Walton Family Foundation will cover about half of the $3.3 million cost of the property, and the rest will be covered by an interest-free loan for five years. The city will cover the payments using funds from its reserve. While there is no timetable for amenities, the future use of the property includes several miles of soft-surface mountain biking and hiking trails and a connection to the Razorback Greenway.