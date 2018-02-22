© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Hundreds Take Interest in Local Moms Demand Action Groups Following Florida School Shooting

Published February 22, 2018 at 2:17 PM CST
Nearly 300 people attended the Moms Demand Action meeting in Fayetteville this week.

Stephannie Baker, who took part in creating a Northwest Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, says there are usually 20 to 40 people at the group's monthly meetings. Baker says there were nearly 300 at their meeting Tuesday, nearly a week after the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla.. The group has also decided to fast-track creating separate chapters of Moms Demand Action in Fayetteville and Bentonville after getting an overwhelming response from both communities.

 

