Hundreds Take Interest in Local Moms Demand Action Groups Following Florida School Shooting

Stephannie Baker, who took part in creating a Northwest Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, says there are usually 20 to 40 people at the group's monthly meetings. Baker says there were nearly 300 at their meeting Tuesday, nearly a week after the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla.. The group has also decided to fast-track creating separate chapters of Moms Demand Action in Fayetteville and Bentonville after getting an overwhelming response from both communities.



