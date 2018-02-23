© 2022 KUAF
Historic Eureka Springs Hospital To Undergo Critical Renovation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 23, 2018 at 1:27 PM CST
Eureka Springs Hospital Commission chair Michael Merry and treasurer Barbara Dicks are working to renovate the hospital.

The historic Eureka Springs Hospital is the oldest hospital in Arkansas, and it is among a few remaining rural hospitals still operating in the state. However, the leased critical access facility is in critical condition. The Eureka Springs Hospital Commission, which maintains regulatory oversight of the facility, is stepping forward to coordinate planned renovations after plans to build a new hospital were scrapped.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
