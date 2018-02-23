Historic Eureka Springs Hospital To Undergo Critical Renovation

The historic Eureka Springs Hospital is the oldest hospital in Arkansas, and it is among a few remaining rural hospitals still operating in the state. However, the leased critical access facility is in critical condition. The Eureka Springs Hospital Commission, which maintains regulatory oversight of the facility, is stepping forward to coordinate planned renovations after plans to build a new hospital were scrapped.
