Independent Redistricting Commission Amendment Aims to Curb Gerrymandering in Arkansas

Little Rock attorney David Couch is most recently known for his work on the 2016 medical marijuana amendment that legalized medical cannabis in Arkansas. He is seeking to pass another amendment that would create an independent redistricting commission to draw congressional district lines in the state every 10 years. Currently, a Board of Apportionment consisting of the governor, secretary of state and attorney general draws district lines. Washington, Arizona, California, Montana, Idaho and Alaska all have independent redistricting commissions. According to Janine Parry, political science professor at the University of Arkansas, the district lines in those states are less skewed to favor one political party than in states that use other methods to redistrict.