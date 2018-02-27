Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Gun Policy Talk, Lack of DACA Talk
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published February 27, 2018 at 11:30 AM CST
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, about federal issues that will have an impact on Arkansans: gun policy and the future of DACA.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
The Arkansas Legislature will meet beginning Monday. Once again, approval for the program now known as Arkansas Works will need approval. Almost every…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is interested in a developing primary election in Arkansas. More Democrats appear to be…
Recent jobs announcements in the Fort Smith metro area have been a mix of good news and not so good news. Michael Tilley, with our content partner Talk…
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics says the recent groundbreaking connected to the 188th Wing in Fort Smith is good news for the city. He says…
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, says a controversial political figure is back in the news in Sebastian County. He also discusses a new…