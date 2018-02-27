© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Gun Policy Talk, Lack of DACA Talk

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published February 27, 2018 at 11:30 AM CST
RobyBrummettJan18.png
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about federal issues that will have an impact on Arkansans: gun policy and the future of DACA.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content