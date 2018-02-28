Green Forest Mayor Plants Ambitious Growth
Green Forest, the agricultural mecca of Carroll County, is home to the North Arkansas Livestock Auction, various feed mills, farm suppliers, an egg processing facility, and a sprawling new Tyson Foods cooked chicken plant. To attract even more industry, Mayor Charlie Reece is giving the faded historic town center a major makeover.
Correction: This story originally stated that a $75,000 grant was given to the city from Tyson Foods. The grant was actually given to the city by Governor Asa Hutchinson's office.