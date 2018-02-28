© 2022 KUAF
Green Forest Mayor Plants Ambitious Growth

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 28, 2018 at 3:15 PM CST
Green Forest mayor Charlie Reece is spearheading restoration of the town center and municipal district, and he is encouraging new industry in the city.

Green Forest, the agricultural mecca of Carroll County, is home to the North Arkansas Livestock Auction, various feed mills, farm suppliers, an egg processing facility, and a sprawling new Tyson Foods cooked chicken plant. To attract even more industry, Mayor Charlie Reece is giving the faded historic town center a major makeover.

Correction: This story originally stated that a $75,000 grant was given to the city from Tyson Foods. The grant was actually given to the city by Governor Asa Hutchinson's office.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
