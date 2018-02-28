Plenty Out-of-Town Music to See This Weekend
From local country to psychedelic rock from elsewhere and more, there is an abundance of live music happening in the next few days.
Thursday, Mar. 1
- Dylan Earl w/ Hang Rounders, Terminus at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m. to midnight
- Ruckzuck at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle and The Matchsellers house show (Farmington) - 8 to 11 p.m., $5 donation at the door
Friday, Mar. 2
- Johai Kafa at Stage Eighteen (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m., $8 cover
- Manic Focus at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., tickets $15
- Lucas Parker and Friends at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 3
- The Steeldrivers at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - 7:30 to 9 p.m., tickets $15 to $25
- Royal Wade Kimes at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Reverend Hylton at Core Public House (Fort Smith) - 9 to 11 p.m.
- Opal Fly and KAPOW! at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - Begins at 9 p.m.