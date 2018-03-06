Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Aquila Brings Sense and Sensibility to Stage
Published March 6, 2018 at 1:54 PM CST
The
Aquila Theatre Company is bringing Sense and Sensibility to Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The company specializes in bringing classic theater to everybody. We talk with Desiree Sanchez from Aquila about their work.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
