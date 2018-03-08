A Flock of Shows This Weekend
Even though the coming weekend is an hour shorter than most, there is still an abundance of live music to see, from rock and roll, to alt-rock, country and more.
Thursday, Mar. 8
- Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds at Maxine’s Taproom (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 9
- Josh Abbott Band at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Doors at 8:30 p.m., music from 9:30 p.m., tickets $23
- Serrano-Torres at New Province Brewing Company (Rogers) - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Chris Meck and the Guilty Birds at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
- Sad Daddy at BREWS (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 10
- Sad Daddy and The Squarshers at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m., $7 cover
- White Mystery, Pearl Earl, and Sad Palomino at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m., $5 cover
- Henna Roso at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m., $7 cover
Monday, Mar. 12
- Tristen and The Gebharts at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - doors at 7 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m., tickets $10 in advance, $12 day of show