Shannon Wurst has been a staple in the Northwest Arkansas music scene for years and her versatility has allowed her to play at a variety of venues. One day she’s performing on stage at folk festival and the next she’s singing tunes with kids in a classroom. After taking some time off from producing her own music, Shannon is back with a brand new album titled “Sugar and Kerosene.” A CD release party is scheduled for March 17 at Stage Eighteen.