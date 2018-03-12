© 2022 KUAF
New Tariffs, NAFTA Negotiations and Arkansas

Published March 12, 2018 at 1:30 PM CDT
photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
U.S. White House
President Trump signs Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Imports, which place a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

Canada and Mexico are Arkansas' biggest trade partners. Thanks in large part to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Natural State exports twice as much to those two nations than it imports. While Canada and Mexico are exempt from President Trump's newest tariffs on steel and aluminum, the Arkansas World Trade Center is watching the situation closely especially since NAFTA renegotiations are also underway. Melvin Torres, the director of western hemisphere trade at the WTC, talks about the new tariffs, NAFTA negotiations and Arkansas’ place in both of those discussions.

