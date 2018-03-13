Solid Waste Districts Roll with Changing Recycling Trends

© 2022 KUAF
Published March 13, 2018
China is the world's largest post-recycled commodities consumer. The country has issued policies to ban badly sorted or contaminated bales of plastics and papers from entering its borders. Under programs named "Green Fence" and "National Sword," China is establishing ever-stricter numeric standards on recycled waste imports because of a growing glut of global recycling. Several of Arkansas's 18 solid waste district directors, and the head of a municipal solid waste division, talk about the impacts of a changing global resource recovery marketplace.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
