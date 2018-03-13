Solid Waste Districts Roll with Changing Recycling Trends

China is the world's largest post-recycled commodities consumer. The country has issued policies to ban badly sorted or contaminated bales of plastics and papers from entering its borders. Under programs named "Green Fence" and "National Sword," China is establishing ever-stricter numeric standards on recycled waste imports because of a growing glut of global recycling. Several of Arkansas's 18 solid waste district directors, and the head of a municipal solid waste division, talk about the impacts of a changing global resource recovery marketplace.