Fayetteville School District Facilitates Student Walkout, March

From the evening edition of Ozarks at Large. Students across the country walked out of class Wednesday, a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, to remember the 17 students and adults who died. Fayetteville students joined the national movement and held a 17-minute moment of silence for the victims on school grounds, then students who got prior permission to leave school took part in march down Dickson Street to the Washington County Courthouse.