Fayetteville School District Facilitates Student Walkout, March
Statement from FPS: FPS wants to allow our students to recognize what is happening nationally and to exercise their right to free speech and assembly.
Statement from FPS: Our Fayetteville community deeply values the freedom of speech, and we support our young people as they express their concerns and beliefs in an appropriate and respectful manner.
Students from Ramay and Woodland Junior High Schools also participated in an on-campus walkout.
FHS students who got prior permission also marched down Dickson Street to the Washington County Courthouse.
From the evening edition of Ozarks at Large. Students across the country walked out of class Wednesday, a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, to remember the 17 students and adults who died. Fayetteville students joined the national movement and held a 17-minute moment of silence for the victims on school grounds, then students who got prior permission to leave school took part in march down Dickson Street to the Washington County Courthouse.