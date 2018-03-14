The Art Experience to Host Puppet Slam

Art Experience founder JoAnn Kaminsky is requesting the presence of all puppets to the first-ever Puppet Slam, scheduled the evening of March 24th at the new Phoenix Gallery at 16 West Center Street in Fayetteville. Puppets must apply to enter the free adults-only competition by calling Art Experience director Susan Hartman at 479-442-0557 or emailing theartexperience@gmail.com. Refreshments, puppet snacks, and live music will be served.