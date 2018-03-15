Local Teen Offers Makeovers to Cancer Patients

Local teenager, Molly Townsend, is providing free makeovers to cancer patients at an event she’s calling Makeup is My Wig. The event’s title comes from a slogan by YouTube star Talia Castellano who created makeup tutorials and described her battle with two forms of cancer in videos. She passed away in 2013 at the age of 13. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 23 at Highlands Oncology Group in Rogers and participants can register for 30-minute sessions on Molly's website.