Crystal Bridges Unveils Newly Renovated Galleries
Guests will be greeted by a variety of portraits from different time periods in the newly renovated Early American Art Galleries.
The galleries feature more than 25 items on loan from around the country including these bags from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
At the end of the Early American Art Galleries, more than 40 works are hung in the Paris Salon style.
At the end of the Early American Art Galleries, more than 40 works are hung in the Paris Salon style.
Furniture from Howse has been installed in the galleries, offering patrons a comfortable way to enjoy the artwork.
For the first time since Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened in 2011, its Early American Art Galleries have been renovated. These newly designed spaces, which have been closed since January, are open to the public today.