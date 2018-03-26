© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Power of Music Explored

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 26, 2018 at 1:10 PM CDT
POMFestPNG.png
courtesy: I'll Fly Away Foundation
/

The I'll Fly Away Foundation goes into area classrooms and helps elementary school students write songs about math, science and history. Next month's Power of Music Festival in Bentonville is a fundraiser for the foundation. We talk with organizers Betsy Brumley and Kevin Bernier about the festival and the foundation.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicPower of Music Festival
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content