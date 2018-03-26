Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Power of Music Explored
Published March 26, 2018 at 1:10 PM CDT
courtesy: I'll Fly Away Foundation
/
The
I'll Fly Away Foundation goes into area classrooms and helps elementary school students write songs about math, science and history. Next month's Power of Music Festival in Bentonville is a fundraiser for the foundation. We talk with organizers Betsy Brumley and Kevin Bernier about the festival and the foundation.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
When his mother died, John Henry turned to songwriting to process his grief. The result was the creation of the album When the Storm Comes. A concert to…
Austinite Ali Holder has had a busy year so far. She participated in a recent retreat at House of Songs Austin, made a trip to Folk Alliance International…
In 2013, Joseph Israel came to the Carver Center for Public Radio and talked with Antoinette Grajeda and Christina Karnatz. We remember him with his word…
Shannon Wurst has been a staple in the Northwest Arkansas music scene for years and her versatility has allowed her to play at a variety of venues. One…
While traveling from Missouri to Texas for shows, the trio The Accidentals visited the Firmin-Garrner Performance Studio. Their latest CD, Odyssey, mixes…