Fayetteville resident Jessica McClard created the Little Free Pantry in 2016. The concept is similar to that of the Little Free Library— anyone may take food from the pantry or leave food for others. During the past two years, the initiative has spread across the country, and one of the newest pantries in Northwest Arkansas is located along Scull Creek Trail near South Creekside Apartments. It's the first pantry on the Fayetteville bike trail.