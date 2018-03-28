Live Music to End March

With the month nearly over, there is still a variety of live shows to catch before April arrives.

Thursday, Mar. 29

Jeff Kearney (solo) at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Black Mariah Theater at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Champian Fulton at Walmart World Room (Bentonville) - $15 for adults, $10 for students, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 30



Saturday, Mar. 31



Escape Tones at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Daikaiju at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $7 cover, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

White Mansions, Groaners and The Chads at Lalaland Gallery (Fayetteville) - $5, Music at 9:30

Yokohama Drifters at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

