Live Music to End March
With the month nearly over, there is still a variety of live shows to catch before April arrives.
Thursday, Mar. 29
- Jeff Kearney (solo) at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Black Mariah Theater at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Champian Fulton at Walmart World Room (Bentonville) - $15 for adults, $10 for students, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 30
- Sam Riggs at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 cover, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Mystery Blood (from Wichita), Witchsister and Jess Harp at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation at the door, Begins at 9 p.m.
- An Evening with Jason Mraz (solo acoustic) at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - Tickets start at $99, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Escape Tones at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 31
- Escape Tones at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Daikaiju at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $7 cover, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- White Mansions, Groaners and The Chads at Lalaland Gallery (Fayetteville) - $5, Music at 9:30
- Yokohama Drifters at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 3
- Dweezil Zappa’s World Tour at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 for general admission, $75 for VIP tickets, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.