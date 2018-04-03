© 2022 KUAF
As Walk Out Continues, Oklahoma Teachers Focus on Meeting with Legislators

KUAF
Published April 3, 2018 at 12:54 PM CDT
courtesy: Sequoyah County Educators
Teachers wait outside of Rep. John Bennett's office to air their grievances and concerns about the direction of public education in Oklahoma.

Thousands of educators have gathered in Oklahoma City for a second day to demand more funding for public education. Many educators are focusing on meeting with their local representatives and senators to air their grievances. On Monday, Roland High School math teacher Steven Ostrander joined a group of fellow teachers to make the trip to the state capitol and met with Rep. John Bennett, R-Sallisaw, to express his frustration with the decisions made by the legislature.

