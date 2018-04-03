0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
As Walk Out Continues, Oklahoma Teachers Focus on Meeting with Legislators
Thousands of educators have gathered in Oklahoma City for a second day to demand more funding for public education. Many educators are focusing on meeting with their local representatives and senators to air their grievances. On Monday, Roland High School math teacher Steven Ostrander joined a group of fellow teachers to make the trip to the state capitol and met with Rep. John Bennett, R-Sallisaw, to express his frustration with the decisions made by the legislature.