Group Works With Faith, Law Enforcement Leaders to Advocate for Immigrants

Published April 3, 2018 at 12:57 PM CDT
Immigration reform has been and remains a major issue for lawmakers. While many legislators agree the country’s immigration system needs to be fixed, they disagree on how to do that. One group working to bridge the gap is the National Immigration Forum, an organization based in Washington, D.C. Its executive director Ali Noorani recently visited Northwest Arkansas, and while he was in town, he met with us to discuss immigration reform and the goals of his organization.

