Springtime Wildfires, Controlled Burns Raise Concerns in Carroll County

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 6, 2018 at 10:16 AM CDT
wildfire_scc.jpg
courtesy: Chris Fischer
/
A wildfire in mid-March spreads to neighboring land in southern Carroll County. Officials say the wildfire was likely caused by a local controlled burn that got out of control.

Farmers and landowners in the Ozarks traditionally have burned forests and fields to clear debris this time of year. However, dry and windy conditions can quickly turn controlled burns into wildfires. State laws regulate controlled burning and prohibit such fires from getting out of control, but officials say citations are rarely issued because of a scarcity of hard evidence and eyewitnesses willing to come forward. We speak with state forester Joe Fox, a Carroll County judge, an Arkansas Forestry Commission county crew leader, an area fire chief, a right-to-burn farmer, and one wildfire affected property owner willing to talk on the record.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
