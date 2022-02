Sunday night, a benefit concert will celebrate the music of Joseph Israel. Joseph, who grew up in Fayetteville, died in March. We talk to his sister Sarah Fennel Buchanan, longtime musical collaborator Rochelle Bradshaw and lifelong friend Hari Newmark about the benefit and Joseph's music. Doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, and suggested minimum donation is ten dollars. Proceeds will go to Joseph's family.