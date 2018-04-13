Arkansas Farmers, Manufacturers Stand to Lose in Tariff Tit-for-Tat and NAFTA Renegotiations

State economic experts say Arkansas farmers and manufacturers have been left in a precarious situation in both the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the tit-for-tat rhetoric on tariffs between the U.S. and China. If China were to impose its latest round of tariffs on the U.S., the state's farmers would likely take a hit. Meanwhile, if the U.S. imposes steel and aluminum tariffs on China, Arkansas manufacturers could experience the same thing. On top of that, the U.S. announced its plans for steel and aluminum tariffs as it renegotiates NAFTA with Mexico and Canada; an agreement that has been largely beneficial to Arkansas growers and manufacturers.



