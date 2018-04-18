© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Surveys Residents to Gauge Interest in Historic Preservation Ordinance

KUAF
Published April 18, 2018 at 2:01 PM CDT
1 of 9
The Stone-Hilton house at the corner of Lafayette Street and Willow Avenue before and after it was demolished.
J. FROELICH & Z. SITEK
2 of 9
A new home is going up on Willow Avenue on the east end of Davidson Street after the house that was there was demolished.
Z. SITEK
3 of 9
Homes along Lafayette Street.
Z. SITEK
4 of 9
Homes in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
5 of 9
Homes in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
6 of 9
A home in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
7 of 9
Homes along Lafayette Street.
Z. SITEK
8 of 9
A home in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
9 of 9
Map of the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
COURTESY

After two homes were torn down in Fayetteville's historic Washington-Willow neighborhood, some residents have expressed interest in developing a historic preservation ordinance. Such an ordinance would protect the other homes that are still there. The city's Planning Division recently sent out about 260 surveys to property owners in the neighborhood to gauge the amount of support for some sort of code. If there is support, the division will work with residents and other organizations to create guidelines that will be included in the ordinance, which would then have to pass the Planning Commission and the City Council to become law.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Historic preservation
Related Content