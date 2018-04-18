Fayetteville Surveys Residents to Gauge Interest in Historic Preservation Ordinance
The Stone-Hilton house at the corner of Lafayette Street and Willow Avenue before and after it was demolished.
J. FROELICH & Z. SITEK
A new home is going up on Willow Avenue on the east end of Davidson Street after the house that was there was demolished.
Z. SITEK
Homes along Lafayette Street.
Z. SITEK
Homes in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
Homes in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
A home in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
Homes along Lafayette Street.
Z. SITEK
A home in the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
Z. SITEK
Map of the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood.
COURTESY
After two homes were torn down in Fayetteville's historic Washington-Willow neighborhood, some residents have expressed interest in developing a historic preservation ordinance. Such an ordinance would protect the other homes that are still there. The city's Planning Division recently sent out about 260 surveys to property owners in the neighborhood to gauge the amount of support for some sort of code. If there is support, the division will work with residents and other organizations to create guidelines that will be included in the ordinance, which would then have to pass the Planning Commission and the City Council to become law.