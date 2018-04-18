Fayetteville Surveys Residents to Gauge Interest in Historic Preservation Ordinance

After two homes were torn down in Fayetteville's historic Washington-Willow neighborhood, some residents have expressed interest in developing a historic preservation ordinance. Such an ordinance would protect the other homes that are still there. The city's Planning Division recently sent out about 260 surveys to property owners in the neighborhood to gauge the amount of support for some sort of code. If there is support, the division will work with residents and other organizations to create guidelines that will be included in the ordinance, which would then have to pass the Planning Commission and the City Council to become law.



