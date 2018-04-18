© 2022 KUAF
Jazz in Bloom with Masakowski Trio

KUAF | By Robert Ginsburg
Published April 18, 2018 at 1:38 PM CDT
Jazz in Bloom will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The headliners this year are The Masakowski Trio from New Orleans. Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, talked with two of the members of the trio this month about the concert and their music.

Robert Ginsburg
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.
