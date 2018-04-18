Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jazz in Bloom with Masakowski Trio
Published April 18, 2018 at 1:38 PM CDT
Jazz in Bloom will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The headliners this year are The Masakowski Trio from New Orleans. Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, talked with two of the members of the trio this month about the concert and their music.
