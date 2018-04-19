Walkout May Have Ended, but Oklahoma Educators Mobilize for November Elections

Although the Oklahoma Education Association ended the official teacher walkout last week, many educators are vowing to keep fighting for school funding by other means. Some districts are sending delegates each day to the capitol, many teachers have decided to run for office themselves, and others are rallying behind candidates who support education funding. We catch up with Roland High School math teacher Steven Ostrander, who has been part of the walkout effort in Sequoyah County, about what has happened in the last week and how his school district plans to move forward.