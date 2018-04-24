U of A Scientist to Lead Rare Lizard Expedition on Lake Leatherwood Preserve

University of Arkansas Ph.D. Biology Candidate Casey Brewster spends his summers on remnant Ozark glades monitoring the elusive and rare Eastern Collared Lizard. Brewster will lead a Collared Lizard expedition at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5 during a public hike at Lake Leatherwood Park, where several isolated colonies are documented. The free event is part of a month-long Arkansas Department of Heritage grant program in Eureka Springs, called "Off the Beaten Path" coordinated by the Native Plant Garden Project and Community Development Partnership.

