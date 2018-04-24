© 2022 KUAF
U of A Scientist to Lead Rare Lizard Expedition on Lake Leatherwood Preserve

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 24, 2018 at 2:21 PM CDT
A Eastern Collared Lizard poses on a decaying log on a Heritage Month promotional poster.

University of Arkansas Ph.D. Biology Candidate Casey Brewster spends his summers on remnant Ozark glades monitoring the elusive and rare Eastern Collared Lizard. Brewster will lead a Collared Lizard expedition at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5 during a public hike at Lake Leatherwood Park, where several isolated colonies are documented. The free event is part of a month-long Arkansas Department of Heritage grant program in Eureka Springs, called "Off the Beaten Path" coordinated by the Native Plant Garden Project and Community Development Partnership.
 

