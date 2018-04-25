Guitars, Funkday is Back, Etc., Etc.
There are chances to see a wide variety of music during the next few days in northwest Arkansas; from Americana and Roots country to Bummer pop and several virtuoso guitarists, here are some options:
Thursday, Apr. 26
- Parker McCollum at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 to 11 p.m.
- Loren & Mark at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $25, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Air Loom (Dana Louise and Jacksen Jennings) at 21st Amendment (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Anna Bunch w/ Ankle Pop at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, (early show) 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 27
- Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Handmade Moments and The Creek Rocks at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters w/ Dylan Earl at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Inner Party at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, Apr. 28
- Monte Montgomery at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Matt Smith Group at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - FREE, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, Apr. 29
- Sunday Funkday at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - Free, donations for food from the grill, 6 to 9 p.m.