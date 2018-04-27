Local Songwriter Prepares for Festival

Cameron Johnson has written and performed songs in northwest Arkansas for a few years now. He released his first single in 2015, and he released a six-song EP the following year. He'll perform April 28 as part of the 2nd annual Power of Music Festival in Bentonville. In late March, he stopped by our studios to talk with us and perform a few songs.
