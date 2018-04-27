Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Revived: I-49 Hopes
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published April 27, 2018 at 12:32 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
Talk Business and Politics, explains the latest possible development in the decades-old plan for the I-49 corridor to become reality. He also discusses the latest earnings for USA Truck and revenue losses for Fort Smith because of water loss.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
