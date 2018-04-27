© 2022 KUAF
Revived: I-49 Hopes

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published April 27, 2018 at 12:32 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, explains the latest possible development in the decades-old plan for the I-49 corridor to become reality. He also discusses the latest earnings for USA Truck and revenue losses for Fort Smith because of water loss.

