Third Time Might be the Charm for MLK Interchange Improvements

With more people living in west Fayetteville, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln, the Interstate 49 interchange at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard can get congested. Traffic lights on either side of the overpass at the interchange can compound the problem. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has developed proposals to simplify and speed up the interchange, but residents and business owners in the area were not thrilled about the first two ideas presented to them in 2017. ARDOT went back to the drawing board and presented its third idea for the interchange at a public meeting last week. It is called a single-point urban interchange, and you can see an example of how it works here.