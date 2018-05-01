Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Can't We Just Talk?
KUAF
By John Brummett
Published May 1, 2018 at 12:43 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, discuss political discourse, the job of communicating on behalf of a president and the kerfuffle regarding the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
