Can't We Just Talk?

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published May 1, 2018 at 12:43 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss political discourse, the job of communicating on behalf of a president and the kerfuffle regarding the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

