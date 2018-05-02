Folk Musician Traces Tribal Sami Roots

© 2022 KUAF
Donna Stjerna Mulhollan plays the fiddle dressed in Sami garb.

Fayetteville resident Donna Stjerna Mulhollan is descended from the Sami, an intact northern European tribe. During the past two years, the Ozarks folk musician has interpreted her indigenous heritage in song and art, discreetly performing the arrangements with her husband Kelly Mulhollan at mostly private gatherings. The duo, known as Still on the Hill, has produced a small collection of Sami culture-based songs. Stjerna Mulhollan has also created an exquisitely illustrated, hand-bound monograph detailing her journey exploring her Sami roots.

