Politics of the Recent Past, Present and Near Future
Published May 2, 2018 at 11:41 AM CDT
Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, discusses what effect current scandals involving Arkansas lawmakers may have on this month's primary election. He also considers what recent polling possibly tells us about Arkansas voters.
