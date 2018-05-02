Songwriter Rock, Country of All Kinds, More This Weekend

From Woody Guthrie to Red Dirt, and from psychedelic to classic-sounding rock, there are many musical options during the next few days.

Wednesday, May 2

Jess Harp, Sharp Woolston, John Charles and Grady Phillip Drugg at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 3



Melody Pond at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Stoney LaRue at JJ’s Brewery (Fayetteville) - 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 4



Saturday, May 5



Sunday, May 6

