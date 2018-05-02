Songwriter Rock, Country of All Kinds, More This Weekend
From Woody Guthrie to Red Dirt, and from psychedelic to classic-sounding rock, there are many musical options during the next few days.
Wednesday, May 2
- Jess Harp, Sharp Woolston, John Charles and Grady Phillip Drugg at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 3
- Melody Pond at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Stoney LaRue at JJ’s Brewery (Fayetteville) - 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday, May 4
- Alaina Blake and Dylan Hawf with National Park Radio at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Ghost Bones and Elephantom at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Route 358 at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 5
- Arkansauce and National Park Radio at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Stephen Neeper and the Wild Hearts at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to midnight
- Hard Travelin’ With Woody - The Music of Woody Guthrie at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (UA Fayetteville) - $10 to $20, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 6
- Chuck Dunlap at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - Doors at 5 p.m. for the meet-and-greet potluck, music at 6 p.m.