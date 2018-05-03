As Fayetteville Grows, History Buffs Look to Protect Historic Neighborhoods

As Fayetteville's population grows every year, local history buffs want to ensure historic neighborhoods are recognized and protected from what they say is encroaching development. The Fayetteville Historic District Commission is working to add the Meadow-Spring and University Heights neighborhoods to the National Register of Historic Places, which already includes six other Fayetteville neighborhoods. The Meadow-Spring area includes homes that date back to the late 1800s including the Vest Home, which was built in 1870. Meanwhile, University Heights includes an array of architecture from Victorian homes to homes designed by Fay Jones, and it is a neighborhood many University of Arkansas faculty and staff, both past and present, have called home as the university grew to what it is today.