Landfill Expansion Proposal Reenergizes Discussion About Increasing Recycling

Published May 11, 2018 at 3:12 PM CDT
Waste Management, which operates the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown, has proposed expanding its facilities by a total of about 22 acres. In the next five years though, the company anticipates further expansions to the facility will be needed. At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District approved the first step in a three-year expansion process. Several people opposed to the landfill expansion came to the meeting, reenergizing the discussion about a more regional approach to increasing the rate of recycling in northwest Arkansas.

