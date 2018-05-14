© 2022 KUAF
Obscure Museum Displays Treasure Trove

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 14, 2018 at 1:11 PM CDT
Winfred and Lee Ona Prier, owners of Golden Pioneer Museum.
The indigenous Ozark tools display is one of 200 cases in the museum
This fossil case displays a Lepidodendron, an extinct vascular tropical wetland plant that was common Permian-era coal forest flora. This sample was dug out of a Huntsville creek in 1964.
The museum has hundreds of antique weapons, including this early American rifle collection.
Uranium oxide in vaseline glass emits a green glow when exposed to UV light.
The museum docent stands outside the museum's entrance.
Golden Pioneer Museum is located along Highway 86 across the Carroll County border in Golden, Mo.. The museum contains collections of historic specimens, artifacts and other items. Established by Eagle Rock native Winfred Prier and spouse Lee Ona, the museum complex contains 200 illuminated display cases filled with fossils, indigenous relics, minerals, glassware, antique guns, and many surprises. The museum is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays April through November. No entry fee is charged, but donations are welcome.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
