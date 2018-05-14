Obscure Museum Displays Treasure Trove

Golden Pioneer Museum is located along Highway 86 across the Carroll County border in Golden, Mo.. The museum contains collections of historic specimens, artifacts and other items. Established by Eagle Rock native Winfred Prier and spouse Lee Ona, the museum complex contains 200 illuminated display cases filled with fossils, indigenous relics, minerals, glassware, antique guns, and many surprises. The museum is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays April through November. No entry fee is charged, but donations are welcome.