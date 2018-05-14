Obscure Museum Displays Treasure Trove
Winfred and Lee Ona Prier, owners of Golden Pioneer Museum.
J. Froelich
The indigenous Ozark tools display is one of 200 cases in the museum

This fossil case displays a Lepidodendron, an extinct vascular tropical wetland plant that was common Permian-era coal forest flora. This sample was dug out of a Huntsville creek in 1964.

The museum has hundreds of antique weapons, including this early American rifle collection.

Uranium oxide in vaseline glass emits a green glow when exposed to UV light.

The museum docent stands outside the museum's entrance.

Golden Pioneer Museum is located along Highway 86 across the Carroll County border in Golden, Mo.. The museum contains collections of historic specimens, artifacts and other items. Established by Eagle Rock native Winfred Prier and spouse Lee Ona, the museum complex contains 200 illuminated display cases filled with fossils, indigenous relics, minerals, glassware, antique guns, and many surprises. The museum is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays April through November. No entry fee is charged, but donations are welcome.