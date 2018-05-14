Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Racing for Governor
KUAF |
By Paul Gatling
Published May 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM CDT
Roby Brock talks to Leticia Sanders, Democratic candidate for governor, as part of the latest edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes a conversation with Lynda Coon, the chair of the search committee to find the first-ever…
-
On this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Kathleen Lawson, executive director of Economics Arkansas, discusses efforts to teach young…
-
Al Bell, who has made his mark on the music business through Stax and Motown Records, is bringing a project to northwest Arkansas. His idea, and why he…
-
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes a conversation about the region's economy with Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for…
-
This week, both Democrats seeking the governor's job speak with the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report. Today, Jared Henderson. We'll hear from…