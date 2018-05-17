Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Militant Grammarian v. Madison Avenue
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published May 17, 2018 at 11:12 AM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, saves her attention this week for the errors in advertising. Spolier alert: there are many.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back with some great old words that we should maybe use more often.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, returns to help us with the clunky forms of the word that ends our sleep.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains that words ending in "-ents" and their soundalikes, can lead to confusion.
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds brings us a list of words no longer used much (or at all) that she suggests should be brought back from…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, considers the apostrophe.