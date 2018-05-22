Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ready or Not: An Election
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published May 22, 2018 at 1:37 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, exchanges predictions and observations regarding today's voting in Arkansas with Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. for the Arkansas Primary.
