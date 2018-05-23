© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Lawsuit Filed, Citizens Group Forms Over Defunct Landfill Project

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 23, 2018 at 2:11 PM CDT
omswd_lawsuit_joshua_ourso_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Carroll County resident Joshua Ourso, along with Lisa Price-Backs, has formed a citizens' opposition group to stop an assessed real property fee used to recover costs for a defunct landfill they claim was mismanaged by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District.

A class-action lawsuit claims residents of six north Arkansas counties aren't liable for debt accrued by the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District. The debt is related to a defunct Baxter County landfill, and the lawsuit also claims residents aren't liable for cleaning up the site. A citizens' opposition group has also formed to fight property tax assessment fees levied to pay off debts associated with the landfill.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich