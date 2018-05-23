Lawsuit Filed, Citizens Group Forms Over Defunct Landfill Project

A class-action lawsuit claims residents of six north Arkansas counties aren't liable for debt accrued by the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District. The debt is related to a defunct Baxter County landfill, and the lawsuit also claims residents aren't liable for cleaning up the site. A citizens' opposition group has also formed to fight property tax assessment fees levied to pay off debts associated with the landfill.
