Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Miles and Miles of History
Published May 31, 2018 at 2:36 PM CDT
The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History is in the process of having thousands of newsreels and videotapes turned into digital content. The first batch is now in Pennsylvania for conversion.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History is completely renovating the building's ground floor. We get a tour of the space, which is just of…
-
Former Arkansas Republican U.S. Representative, John Paul Hammerschmidt has died. He was 92. Hammerschmidt was born May 4th, 1922 on a rugged ten-acre…
-
After a few years of work to transforming a former bank building on the Fayetteville Square, the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and…
-
After it had been under the supervision of the University of Arkansas chancellor's office for several years, the David and Barbara Pryor Center for…
-
In 2009, KATV in Little Rock donated its vast video archive to the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. Now, a $1.5…