A Blast from Festival's Past

The Fayetteville Roots Festival is just less than three months away, but today we take a listen back to some music we recorded during last year's festival but haven't had a chance to play on the air. While Austin-based artist Matt The Electrician played on our live edition of Ozarks at Large during the festival, he also performed during a children's concert at Fayetteville Public Library while he was here.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.