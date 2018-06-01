Walton Family Foundation Organizes Public Input Meetings to Assess NWA Housing Needs

Housing costs are on the rise in northwest Arkansas, and a third of residents spend 30 percent or more of their monthly income on housing. The Walton Family Foundation is partnering with national and regional organizations to host public input meetings along the I-49 corridor to develop a vision for housing for everyone in the region. Liz Alsina, the senior program officer with the Personal Philanthropy Group at the Walton Family Foundation, discusses what residents can expect and how they can prepare ahead of the meetings.