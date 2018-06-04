Arkansas Natural Sky Association on Quest to Reduce Light Pollution

The International Dark-Sky Association works to reduce light pollution in urban and rural environments around the globe. The Arkansas Natural Sky Association, chaired by Little Rock resident Bruce McMath, hopes to establish the state's first public dark sky park. McMath also discusses what residents can do to reduce light pollution around homes and neighborhoods.
