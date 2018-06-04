© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Natural Sky Association on Quest to Reduce Light Pollution

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 4, 2018 at 1:56 PM CDT
courtesy: Eilish Palmer, Arkansas Natural Sky Association.
Time-lapse nightscape

The International Dark-Sky Association works to reduce light pollution in urban and rural environments around the globe. The Arkansas Natural Sky Association, chaired by Little Rock resident Bruce McMath, hopes to establish the state's first public dark sky park. McMath also discusses what residents can do to reduce light pollution around homes and neighborhoods.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
