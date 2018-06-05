Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
SCOTUS, The White House and What's Next
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published June 5, 2018 at 1:41 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner
Talk Business and Politics. This week they discuss a Supreme Court ruling regarding a Colorado baker and civil rights...and a possible self-pardon for the president.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, is back this week to help us review news. He discusses a week of financial news for Tyson Foods,…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, exchanges predictions and observations regarding today's voting in Arkansas with Roby…
We know, for the most part, how the November election ballot will look in Arkansas. Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses what…
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics considers three interesting results from Tuesday's primary. He explains why he thinks the Fort Smith…
A recent roundtable of experts in the tech world ended with thoughts about the good (and not as good) that could be on the horizon regarding technology.…