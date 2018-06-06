Much Music this Weekend
This weekend's musical options include punk, funk, folk, rock and more.
Wednesday, June 6
- Sad Palomino, Whoopsi and The Chads at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Thursday, June 7
- Greyhounds at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 cover, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 8
- Sad Daddy at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Lesly Reynaga at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - Free, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 9
- The Funky Knuckles at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $10, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Chasing Pictures at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Chemtrailblazers at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Ocie Fisher at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 10
- Still on the Hill at Sassafrass Springs Vinyard (Chapel ruins) - $10, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.