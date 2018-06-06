Much Music this Weekend

This weekend's musical options include punk, funk, folk, rock and more.

Wednesday, June 6

Sad Palomino, Whoopsi and The Chads at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, June 7



Greyhounds at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 cover, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 8



Sad Daddy at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 10 p.m.

Lesly Reynaga at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - Free, 6 to 8 p.m.

Red Oak Ruse at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 9



Sunday, June 10

