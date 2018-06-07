Public Input Focuses on Housing Needs of Cost-Burdened Residents
As economic growth continues in the four largest cities of northwest Arkansas, rental and ownership costs are rising, making housing unattainable to residents of certain incomes. There is also a wide gap between the amount of affordable units in each of the cities and the number of people who need them. Enterprise Community Partners is meeting with local stakeholders and holding public meetings to discuss these housing issues with residents with a goal of developing policies and recommendations that would guide future housing development in the region.