Public Input Focuses on Housing Needs of Cost-Burdened Residents

Published June 7, 2018 at 2:22 PM CDT
Dozens of residents attended a public meeting at the Rogers Public Library to provide input about the city’s housing needs.";

As economic growth continues in the four largest cities of northwest Arkansas, rental and ownership costs are rising, making housing unattainable to residents of certain incomes. There is also a wide gap between the amount of affordable units in each of the cities and the number of people who need them. Enterprise Community Partners is meeting with local stakeholders and holding public meetings to discuss these housing issues with residents with a goal of developing policies and recommendations that would guide future housing development in the region.

